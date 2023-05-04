Donate
Donate

Jordan Neely

Latest Articles Tagged "jordan neely"

News
'Could have been me': Eyewitnesses react to subway killing of Jordan Neely

Two formerly homeless men who saw Jordan Neely in a chokehold recall the incident.

By
Samantha Max
News
Who was Jordan Neely? Friends recall ‘sweet kid,’ talented performer killed in subway chokehold.

Friends, family and outreach workers remember a talented dancer and performer devastated as a teen by the murder of his mother.

By
David Brand
News
Mayor Adams has yet to criticize subway homicide as other NY officials condemn it

The mayor’s measured response diverges from those of other political leaders who expressed shock and outrage over Jordan Neely’s death.

By
Elizabeth Kim
News
Black homeless New Yorker's 'chokehold' death ruled a homicide, medical examiner says

Jordan Neely, 30, died by compression of the neck, according to the medical examiner's office, which ruled the death a homicide.

By
Samantha Max
and
Matt Katz
News
No charges yet for man who put Black homeless New Yorker in chokehold on the F train

Jordan Neely, 30, was a Michael Jackson impersonator who had performed on subway platforms for years. He died after being put in the chokehold.

By
Matt Katz
and
Samantha Max