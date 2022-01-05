Latest coverage of Eric Adams
The blast marked the second recent tragedy in the Bronx following a fire last week that killed 17 people.
7 hours ago
At his first COVID briefing, the mayor pointed to trends that indicate that omicron cases may be declining, or at least, plateauing.
12 hours ago
The incident came just over a week after Mayor Adams, alongside Gov. Kathy Hochul, released a plan to improve safety across the system.
Updated: Jan 16, 3:00 PM
The New York City Conflicts of Interest Board is tasked with ensuring city workers and elected officials adhere to strict ethical guidelines.
Jan 14, 6:46 PM
Outgoing CCRB chair warns of a decline in NYPD compliance with the agency’s recommendations for discipline in cases of police misconduct – urges Adams to “rectify the situation.”
Jan 13, 3:50 PM
Adams, who’s been studying the management approach of his predecessors and other notable leaders, is facing an unprecedented crisis in the pandemic and ethical concerns over some of appointments.
Jan 13, 10:01 AM
Those allowed to go back reported broken windows and soot-covered belongings, while hundreds of other tenants remained stuck in hotels, awaiting news about when and if they’ll be able to return to their homes.
Jan 11, 11:15 PM
The death toll went from 19 to 17 and from nine children to eight, but officials are still investigating.
Jan 10, 7:19 PM
Bernard Adams, a 56-year-old NYPD veteran, most recently served as an assistant director of operations for parking and transportation at Virginia Commonwealth University, according to his LinkedIn page.
Jan 9, 10:02 PM
"Today, when our staff was so low we didn’t have enough teachers to cover all the classes, district personnel were sent to our school. They do not have teaching licenses so they were unable to cover any classes."
Jan 8, 2:28 PM
From start to finish, the first week of Adams mayoralty was packed, colorful and, at times, unpredictable.
Jan 8, 10:01 AM
Although a close ally of the mayor, Banks has drawn scrutiny for his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal.
Jan 7, 4:43 PM