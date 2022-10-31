Latest Articles Tagged "Election 2022"
On Sunday’s "The People’s Guide to Power": a conversation with Janai Nelson, head of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and WNYC’s Jon Campbell.
Saheed Vassell was killed by NYPD in 2018 on the streets of Crown Heights. He was wielding a metal pipe some mistook for a gun.
The Democratic governor and the Republican congressman squared off on Tuesday in their only debate.
The one-hour debate, scheduled to start at 7 p.m., comes as polls show Zeldin closing in on Hochul’s lead.
A look at what voters should know before Election Day.
On Sunday’s “The People’s Guide to Power,” a conversation about the power of unions in the workplace — and the ballot box
A Republican judge from Saratoga County sided with the state GOP.
“How we vote now is really going to determine the future of democracy.”
New York will soon open bidding for three NYC-area casinos, but the lobbying and campaign donations have already begun.
The next episode of "The People’s Guide to Power" on WNYC looks at how abortion is on your ballot this midterm election.