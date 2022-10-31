Donate

Election 2022

'I love early voting': NY voters sound off on first day of casting ballots in general election

As early voting for what promises to be a high-stakes election opened on Saturday, foot traffic was relatively light at some poll sites in the early hours of the day.

By
Michelle Bocanegra
and
David Cruz
and
Enrico Denard
NY Proposal 1: What to know about the $4.2B environmental bond act on your ballot

New York voters are being asked to approve a plan to borrow money to fund environmental improvements.

By
Jon Campbell
Absentee ballot standoff temporarily subsides as partisan rift deepens among NY elections officials

After continued back-and-forth, Republican election officials backed down from threats to defy the courts on absentee ballot canvassing.

By
Brigid Bergin
and
Jon Campbell
NY gubernatorial debate: Fact-checking Hochul's, Zeldin’s major claims

The Democratic governor and the Republican congressman squared off on Tuesday in their only debate.

By
Jon Campbell
Migrant issue takes center stage in the race for NY-11

The arrival of asylum seekers on Staten Island is likely to play well for Republicans.

By
David Cruz
What the NY Working Families Party sees at stake in this election

On last Sunday’s "The People’s Guide to Power," Brigid Bergin spoke with the Working Families Party’s chair, Sochie Nnaemeka.

By
Brigid Bergin

Latest Articles Tagged "Election 2022"

News
How the law can help, and sometimes harm, the voter

On Sunday’s "The People’s Guide to Power": a conversation with Janai Nelson, head of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and WNYC’s Jon Campbell.

By
Brigid Bergin
News
Lee Zeldin’s ad shows a man’s final moments. His family wants it removed.

Saheed Vassell was killed by NYPD in 2018 on the streets of Crown Heights. He was wielding a metal pipe some mistook for a gun.

By
Jon Campbell
News
NY gubernatorial debate: Fact-checking Hochul's, Zeldin’s major claims

The Democratic governor and the Republican congressman squared off on Tuesday in their only debate.

By
Jon Campbell
News
NY gubernatorial debate: What to watch for when Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin spar

The one-hour debate, scheduled to start at 7 p.m., comes as polls show Zeldin closing in on Hochul’s lead.

By
Jon Campbell
News
Will the labor movement show up at the polls in this election?

On Sunday’s “The People’s Guide to Power,” a conversation about the power of unions in the workplace — and the ballot box

By
Brigid Bergin
News
NY judge declares new absentee ballot law unconstitutional

A Republican judge from Saratoga County sided with the state GOP.

By
Jon Campbell
and
Brigid Bergin
News
Abortion is more than a health issue, says New York Senate Majority Leader

“How we vote now is really going to determine the future of democracy.”

By
Brigid Bergin
News
In NYC casino license bid, politicians, lobbyists are already hitting the jackpot

New York will soon open bidding for three NYC-area casinos, but the lobbying and campaign donations have already begun.

By
Jon Campbell
News
The first general election after SCOTUS upended abortion access is near

The next episode of "The People’s Guide to Power" on WNYC looks at how abortion is on your ballot this midterm election.

By
Brigid Bergin