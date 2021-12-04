Loading...
“Each committee has been tasked with a specific set of goals and responsibilities to ensure we are ready to lead on Day 1."
Dec 4, 2021 10:02 PM
He said extremist groups are attempting to "pull our cities apart."
Nov 20, 2021 3:50 PM
Vickie Paladino’s apparent win adds to the ranks of GOP members who will join the city council in January.
Nov 17, 2021 10:04 PM
The Brooklyn council member’s win keeps alive his hope to become the first council speaker from the borough.
Nov 16, 2021 9:40 PM
As the timeworn adage goes, a photo is worth a thousand words.
Updated: Nov 13, 2021 2:00 PM
Shahana Hanif became the first Muslim woman in the council.
Nov 6, 2021 1:52 PM
As Steve Sweeney, Democratic senate president, shockingly loses his reelection, we take stock of the political lay of the land.
Nov 6, 2021 4:01 AM
New York GOP and Conservative parties came out swinging against three ballot initiatives related to elections, and Democrats did little to fight back.
Nov 5, 2021 7:18 PM
"His personality—his joie de vivre, if you will—is his policy," said Alicia Glen, the former deputy mayor under de Blasio, approvingly. "That's his big idea."
Nov 4, 2021 8:40 PM
Murphy would be the first Democrat to win re-election since 1977
Nov 3, 2021 11:52 PM
“What happened last night is very important in setting the tone for next year’s races for governor, congress, and the legislature."
Nov 3, 2021 8:44 PM
The annual SOMOS conference is back after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and expecting a record crowd of movers and shakers.
Nov 3, 2021 7:00 PM