Articles by Sophia Chang

Sanitation officials said nimble garbage trucks with side loaders used in European cities do not meet U.S. safety and emissions standards.
The city hasn’t granted swimming permits to summer camps since the summer of 2019.
City officials want New Yorkers to stop tossing the batteries in their household trash.
Indie book merchants pull out all the stops to show they can compete against online retailers, with special events, discussions, service, special deals.
The sanitation department held a public hearing on Thursday over the proposed rule, which could go into effect after a 30-day notice period.
The city cut a deal earlier this week to give lifeguards a big pay raise, but it may not be enough to keep the beaches and pools fully staffed.
The boathouse's previous operator announced the closure of the historic space last year.
The Council advocated for the additional safety measures this week in its response to Mayor Eric Adams’ proposed budget.
The closures will start on Memorial Day weekend, but the entirety of the beach's boardwalk will remain open throughout the summer.
The ad is part of a campaign over new trash bag setout times.
City data shows only 18 tickets were issued last year for failure to pick up dog poop.
The new rules mean most residents and businesses can't put trash on the street before 8 p.m., four hours later than previous regulations allowed.
