Articles by Sophia Chang

Sophia Chang is a reporter on the NYC Accountability desk covering government policy, social structures and other issues that enable and complicate city life. Got a tip? Email schang@nypublicradio.org or Signal 347-688-7674.

NYC needs new type of garbage truck to containerize sidewalk trash, report says

Sanitation officials said nimble garbage trucks with side loaders used in European cities do not meet U.S. safety and emissions standards.

Sophia Chang
NYC summer camps brace for another year without pool access

The city hasn’t granted swimming permits to summer camps since the summer of 2019.

Sophia Chang
Lithium-ion batteries a growing fire hazard in NYC garbage trucks, DSNY says

City officials want New Yorkers to stop tossing the batteries in their household trash.

Sophia Chang
On this day, independent bookstores in New York fight back

Indie book merchants pull out all the stops to show they can compete against online retailers, with special events, discussions, service, special deals.

Sophia Chang
NYC moves ahead with rule to fine residents who don't separate yard waste from trash

The sanitation department held a public hearing on Thursday over the proposed rule, which could go into effect after a 30-day notice period.

Sophia Chang
NYC still struggling with lifeguard shortage as beach season approaches

The city cut a deal earlier this week to give lifeguards a big pay raise, but it may not be enough to keep the beaches and pools fully staffed.

Sophia Chang
City finalizes deal to reopen Central Park's Loeb Boathouse

The boathouse's previous operator announced the closure of the historic space last year.

Sophia Chang
City Council calls for security cameras, more patrol officers in NYC parks

The Council advocated for the additional safety measures this week in its response to Mayor Eric Adams’ proposed budget.

Sophia Chang
Areas of Rockaway Beach to close this summer as Army Corps project enters 4th year

The closures will start on Memorial Day weekend, but the entirety of the beach's boardwalk will remain open throughout the summer.

Sophia Chang
NYC's sidewalks covered in dog poop, rule for pickup hardly enforced

City data shows only 18 tickets were issued last year for failure to pick up dog poop.

Sophia Chang
Later garbage times start Saturday as NYC fights 'Trash City'

The new rules mean most residents and businesses can't put trash on the street before 8 p.m., four hours later than previous regulations allowed.

Sophia Chang

