Rosemary Misdary

Articles by Rosemary Misdary

Rosemary Misdary

Rosemary is health & science reporter. Got a tip? Email rmisdary@nypublicradio.org or Signal 646-544-9524.

News
New Yorkers call on Gov. Hochul to stop radioactive water dumping in Hudson River

Community members and the owners of the defunct Indian Point power plant sparred this week over plans to dump 1 million gallons of radioactive water into the Hudson River.

By
Rosemary Misdary
News
Electric vehicles make up 1% of NYC cars. Will an EPA emissions crackdown spark a boom?

A federal proposal could make electric vehicles account for two-thirds of new cars by 2032, but cities like New York will have to get creative in order to build chargers and encourage purchases.

By
Rosemary Misdary
News
The famed Lyrids meteor shower returns this weekend for annual appearance over NYC, NJ

The Lyrids meteor shower streaks across the night sky every April, hurling about 20 meteors in a single hour – and up to 100 on rare occasions.

By
Rosemary Misdary
News
Hochul officials back off last-minute change to NY climate law

The budget proposal had targeted the state’s global warming potential, the way regulators assess the harms of carbon emissions.

By
Rosemary Misdary
News
What’s behind an uptick in whale deaths on NJ, NY shores? Experts, advocates are divided.

No solid evidence ties whale fatalities along the New York and New Jersey coasts to offshore wind surveying, but activists are calling for a pause so the impacts can be investigated.

By
Rosemary Misdary
News
Bigger bottle refunds to garbage boats: NYC Council votes yes on batch of environmental bills

The City Council voted yes on environmental bills this week that included marine debris removal, increasing refunds for recycled bottles and green building codes.

By
Rosemary Misdary
News
New Yorkers owe $1B in unpaid water bills, as city officials promote debt forgiveness program

The NYC Department of Environmental Protection depends on the revenue for sewage management and flood protection.

By
Rosemary Misdary
News
Should NYC compost its tons of dog poop? One neighborhood is trying it.

Battery Park City plans to expand its dog poop composting program to process more than 200 pounds per day. Organizers say it could serve as a model for citywide use.

By
Rosemary Misdary
News
Dumping 1M gallons of radioactive water in Hudson is ‘best option,’ per Indian Point nuclear plant owner

Holtec International, the company decommissioning the Indian Point Energy Center, plans to discharge about 1 million gallons of radioactive water in the Hudson River as early as August.

By
Rosemary Misdary
News
A real-time flood tracker is expanding to help New Yorkers during major storms

FloodNet, a collaboration between multiple NYC universities, attaches weather sensors to signposts so that residents can monitor and respond to a flood as it is happening.

By
Rosemary Misdary
News
Gov. Hochul’s state budget prioritizes climate fixes — but will it be enough?

The proposal features plenty of climate funding, but some policy experts question the timelines for electrification.

By
Rosemary Misdary
News
NY state eases mask mandate for medical facilities and nursing homes

State health officials say the change will align New York’s masking guidelines with CDC recommendations.

By
Rosemary Misdary

Gothamist is funded by sponsors and member donations