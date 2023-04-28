Articles by Rosemary Misdary

Rosemary Misdary
Community members and the owners of the defunct Indian Point power plant sparred this week over plans to dump 1 million gallons of radioactive water into the Hudson River.
A federal proposal could make electric vehicles account for two-thirds of new cars by 2032, but cities like New York will have to get creative in order to build chargers and encourage purchases.
The Lyrids meteor shower streaks across the night sky every April, hurling about 20 meteors in a single hour – and up to 100 on rare occasions.
The budget proposal had targeted the state’s global warming potential, the way regulators assess the harms of carbon emissions.
No solid evidence ties whale fatalities along the New York and New Jersey coasts to offshore wind surveying, but activists are calling for a pause so the impacts can be investigated.
The City Council voted yes on environmental bills this week that included marine debris removal, increasing refunds for recycled bottles and green building codes.
The NYC Department of Environmental Protection depends on the revenue for sewage management and flood protection.
Battery Park City plans to expand its dog poop composting program to process more than 200 pounds per day. Organizers say it could serve as a model for citywide use.
Holtec International, the company decommissioning the Indian Point Energy Center, plans to discharge about 1 million gallons of radioactive water in the Hudson River as early as August.
FloodNet, a collaboration between multiple NYC universities, attaches weather sensors to signposts so that residents can monitor and respond to a flood as it is happening.
The proposal features plenty of climate funding, but some policy experts question the timelines for electrification.
State health officials say the change will align New York’s masking guidelines with CDC recommendations.
