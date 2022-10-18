Donate

Articles by

Nsikan Akpan

Nsikan runs the health and science desk at WNYC/Gothamist. Nsikan was previously at National Geographic where he worked as a science editor, overseeing its COVID-19 coverage in addition to other topics in science, health and technology. Before National Geographic, he worked for more than four years at PBS NewsHour, where he co-created an award-winning video series named ScienceScope. He shared a 2020 Emmy for the PBS NewsHour series “Stopping a Killer Pandemic” and in 2019 received a George Foster Peabody Award for the PBS NewsHour series “The Plastic Problem.” Nsikan has also worked for NPR, Science News Magazine, Science Magazine, KUSP Central Coast Public Radio, the Santa Cruz Sentinel and as a writer at the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University. He holds a doctorate in pathobiology from Columbia University and is an alum of the science communication program at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Nsikan Akpan
News
NYC has almost eliminated monkeypox. An NYU biology prof on what the city needs to reach zero

Blacks and Latinos are still undervaccinated, even though people with shots are 14 times less likely to catch the virus.

By
Olivia Ebertz
and
Michael Hill
and
Nsikan Akpan
News
NY schools no longer required to report COVID-19 cases; statewide data tracker shut down

The state health department is no longer requiring schools to report cases, but a health expert worries the closure of the COVID-19 Report Card is coming at an inopportune time.

By
Nsikan Akpan
News
Updated COVID-19 boosters are here. Do New Yorkers, Jerseyites need to take them and when?

Here's your guide to finding the updated COVID-19 boosters and what they mean for your body’s protection against the coronavirus.

By
Nsikan Akpan
and
Caroline Lewis
News
New York declares polio a state disaster as wastewater surveillance spots virus in Nassau County

Both updates arrived without press conferences to the public, even though polio is known to cause paralysis in children and the New York City school system started classes on Thursday.

By
Nsikan Akpan
News
Polio: How to find your long-lost vaccination records and other FAQs

How do you find your old vaccine records? Is a child protected if they haven't had all their shots? Who's at risk, and does polio spread in pools? Here’s a guide to facing a polio outbreak in 2022.

By
Nsikan Akpan

Gothamist is funded by sponsors and member donations