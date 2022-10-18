Articles by
Blacks and Latinos are still undervaccinated, even though people with shots are 14 times less likely to catch the virus.
A similar case is making its way through state courts.
The state health department is no longer requiring schools to report cases, but a health expert worries the closure of the COVID-19 Report Card is coming at an inopportune time.
Here's your guide to finding the updated COVID-19 boosters and what they mean for your body’s protection against the coronavirus.
Both updates arrived without press conferences to the public, even though polio is known to cause paralysis in children and the New York City school system started classes on Thursday.
How do you find your old vaccine records? Is a child protected if they haven't had all their shots? Who's at risk, and does polio spread in pools? Here’s a guide to facing a polio outbreak in 2022.
