Articles by

Matt Katz

Matt Katz reports on public safety, focusing on decarceration and the equitable enforcement of laws. He has investigated abuse in ICE detention and covered former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie, sharing a Peabody Award for coverage of Bridgegate and writing a book, "American Governor: Chris Christie's Bridge to Redemption." Once upon a time, he wrote a syndicated dating column.

Correction commissioner absent from oversight hearing as Rikers Island violence escalates

It was the second month in a row Louis Molina snubbed the jails’ oversight board.

Amid high suicide rates at Rikers, correction officers aren't completing suicide prevention courses

Fewer than 1 in 5 New York City correction officers took a mandated course on preventing suicide in the last year

City seeks to keep detainees locked in their cells longer, as gangs war at Rikers jail

At one jail where stabbings are common, officials say half of the detainees are gang members.

NY and NJ officers found on an Oath Keepers list a year back still have their jobs

One NYPD cop was doing research on the Oath Keepers, and not joining the group, according to his supervisor.

Lawsuit: NYPD is skipping court, taking people with outstanding warrants directly to Rikers

People are being held indefinitely without due process, lawyer says.

The fight over solitary confinement comes to a head outside of New York City Hall

The City Council’s committee on criminal justice held a six-hour hearing on the issue — but no vote.

