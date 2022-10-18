Articles by
It was the second month in a row Louis Molina snubbed the jails’ oversight board.
Fewer than 1 in 5 New York City correction officers took a mandated course on preventing suicide in the last year
At one jail where stabbings are common, officials say half of the detainees are gang members.
One NYPD cop was doing research on the Oath Keepers, and not joining the group, according to his supervisor.
People are being held indefinitely without due process, lawyer says.
The City Council’s committee on criminal justice held a six-hour hearing on the issue — but no vote.
