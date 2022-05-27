Articles by Jen Chung

Donate
Jen Chung is a former WNYC and Gothamist editor.

Say hello to the Central Park Zoo's three new bears

The bears, Amber, Luna, and Treena, come from the Bronx Zoo.

Free rides to celebrate 100th birthday of Jane's Carousel

The carousel, which was restored by Jane Walentas and brought to Brooklyn in 2011, was originally built in 1922.

NYC Subway system’s history as a rare target of mass violence

The subway system has been the target of other violent attacks, most notably bombing attempts.

Car-Free Earth Day is coming back in 2022

100 streets will be car-free on Saturday, April 23rd, which will kick-off 2022's Open Streets program.

Coyote spotted wandering around Fort Tryon Park

"Over the last several decades coyotes have been expanding their natural range in response to ample food and open habitat," the Parks Department said.

Former MA transportation head Richard Davey to lead city transit

"Davey lives with his wife and two rescue cats and has not owned an automobile in 12 years," the MTA's press release said.

DOT to install 500 accessible pedestrian signals at intersections next year

A federal judge said that New York City too slow to make the city's streets accessible to the blind and low-vision pedestrians.

MTA expects congestion pricing to start at the end of 2023

Right now, the 16-month federal environmental review is underway.

St. Patrick's Day parade returns to NYC streets after pandemic pause

Here's what streets will be closed on March 17, 2022.

Jump in red-light violations in NYC renew push for local control of state traffic laws

Only a small fraction of NYC's streets have red-light cameras, which give tickets to speeders and prevent speeding.

NYC could lift indoor school mask mandate on March 7th

Statewide, Governor Hochul announced the indoor mask mandate for schools will be lifted on March 2nd. The city is waiting longer.

