Articles by Jen Carlson

Jen Carlson is a former WNYC and Gothamist editor.

These nearly forgotten stone pillars in the Bronx are part of Grand Central Terminal’s history

The 13 stone pillars have been sitting in what is now Van Cortlandt Park since 1905.

By
Jen Carlson
Videos: Arcade Fire play intimate shows at Bowery Ballroom

The shows have been benefits for Ukraine, and another one will take place Sunday night.

By
Jen Carlson
and
Jake Offenhartz
Photos: The St. Patrick’s Day parade returned to Fifth Ave after two year hiatus

After a pandemic pause for two years, thousands of revelers, including Mayor Eric Adams, came back to celebrate.

By
Jen Carlson
,
Elizabeth Kim
,
Scott Lynch
and
Gwynne Hogan
'A cold-blooded act of murder': NYPD believes shooter is targeting homeless individuals

Police are looking for a suspect they say is tied to five shootings, including two homicides, targeting homeless individuals in both Washington, D.C. and New York City.

By
Jen Carlson
,
Jake Offenhartz
and
Phil Corso
There are more than 1,800 lampposts in Central Park that double as navigational markers

Did you know there's a little secret built into the park's lampposts?

By
Jen Carlson
NYPL offers books to help better understand the war in Ukraine

If you are looking for more context into the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, there are resources on hand at your local library branch.

By
Jen Carlson
Iconic R-32 train cars take final ride, this time on a New York City street

The train cars were spotted on a street in Brooklyn on Monday. Here's where they're headed.

By
Jen Carlson
Hochul announces New York will not do business with Russia

Gov. Hochul signed an executive order that will stop investments and purchases involving Russia, it will remain effective for as long as the federal government's sanctions against Russia are in place.

By
Jen Carlson
Everything you need to know about OMNY, the new MTA payment method

Want to become an early adopter of the new OMNY payment method for mass transit? Here's a guide to get you started.

By
Jen Carlson
Cleopatra's Needle, the Central Park obelisk, holds secrets we'll never know

It's the oldest outdoor monument in New York, and it holds time capsules that the Central Park Conservancy has no plans of unearthing.

By
Jen Carlson
"Celebrating the City" exhibit captures the constants throughout NYC's history

Is there a city more worth celebrating than New York? Not according to New Yorkers. A new exhibit at the MCNY is the latest place to toast the city, past and present.

By
Jen Carlson
The future of outdoor dining in NYC will feature 'roadway cafes,' but no more dining sheds

The DOT said dining sheds are out, but roadway cafes are in for 2023.

By
Jen Carlson

