Articles by
As New York City faces more frequent intense storms, are we better prepared to fight off mold? Experts say yes, sort of, pointing to recent changes to the law and better awareness among homeowners.
The city’s plan for public broadband is still on hold.
Data from the federal government shows which neighborhoods still need the most protection.
It’s the second reported juvenile case in the state since the outbreak began.
The city’s health department plans to award $5 million to community groups to produce targeted educational materials and conduct in-person outreach in bars and clubs to help reduce vaccine disparities.
Kids younger than 5 have been eligible for the shots for about two months.
Gothamist is funded by sponsors and member donations