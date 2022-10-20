Donate

Articles by

Jaclyn Jeffrey-Wilensky

Jaclyn writes data-driven health and science stories for WNYC/Gothamist. She also runs Gothamist's COVID data dashboards. She is an alumna of the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. Her work has appeared in NBC News, Spectrum, the Daily Beast, and other outlets.

Jaclyn Jeffrey-Wilensky
News
The legacy of 'Sandy cough' and why mold is still a major problem after storms

As New York City faces more frequent intense storms, are we better prepared to fight off mold? Experts say yes, sort of, pointing to recent changes to the law and better awareness among homeowners.

By
Jaclyn Jeffrey-Wilensky
News
NYC flood map shows where Ida hit hardest — and where urgent action is still needed

Data from the federal government shows which neighborhoods still need the most protection.

By
Jaclyn Jeffrey-Wilensky
News
First juvenile monkeypox case reported in NYC

It’s the second reported juvenile case in the state since the outbreak began.

By
Jaclyn Jeffrey-Wilensky
News
NYC enlists community groups to help close monkeypox vaccine gaps for Black and brown residents

The city’s health department plans to award $5 million to community groups to produce targeted educational materials and conduct in-person outreach in bars and clubs to help reduce vaccine disparities.

By
Caroline Lewis
and
Jaclyn Jeffrey-Wilensky
News
Less than 2% of NYC infants and toddlers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Kids younger than 5 have been eligible for the shots for about two months.

By
Jaclyn Jeffrey-Wilensky

Gothamist is funded by sponsors and member donations