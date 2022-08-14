Emily Lang
Articles by Emily Lang
Organizers called for or an emergency use authorization of the tecovirimat, or Tpoxx antiviral drug, an investment in new testing that detects the virus before skin lesions appear and more educational outreach to all communities.
Fans are flocking to pay what may be their last respects to Papaya King, the beloved hot dog and juice joint that opened on the Upper East Side in 1932.
Starting Saturday, people in crisis will have a new way to reach out for help. But access to the 988 hotline’s services may be limited in some parts of the country.
Michele's voice is suited for the role, but is her temperament?
"The Hill at New York" at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6 is providing New York tennis aficionados with a traditional "Henman Hill" experience, including a big-screen view, gin cocktails and strawberries & cream.
"It puts more of a burden on New York — puts more of a burden on 49 other states."
No, you don't need a permit to perform in the subways.
In viral social media videos showing the Thursday arrest, the musician, John Ajilo, is seen being placed in handcuffs by several police officers at the same busking spot the performer has used for more than five years.
"Quince," a new play being staged at the Bushwick Starr, tells the story of a 15-year-old Chicana confronting her queer identity on the eve of her quinceañera.
Viewed as the perfect laid-back alternative to other pride events in the city, Brooklyn Pride provided some locals with a comfortable first public Pride experience.
An overflow crowd of patrons and musicians turned up at the popular Christopher Street dive bar, which was forced to close because of lost revenue during the pandemic.
Hundreds gathered at El Museo del Barrio this weekend to celebrate Maristany, a Black Puerto Rican artist and activist who died in March at age 76.
Gothamist is funded by sponsors and member donations