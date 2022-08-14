Donate
Donate

Emily Lang

Articles by Emily Lang

Emily Lang

Emily is a former WNYC and Gothamist producer.

Activists rally outside Schumer's Manhattan office for better access to monkeypox treatment

Organizers called for or an emergency use authorization of the tecovirimat, or Tpoxx antiviral drug, an investment in new testing that detects the virus before skin lesions appear and more educational outreach to all communities.

By
Emily Lang
Hot dog aficionados flock to Upper East Side mainstay Papaya King before anticipated demolition

Fans are flocking to pay what may be their last respects to Papaya King, the beloved hot dog and juice joint that opened on the Upper East Side in 1932.

By
Emily Lang
NY and NJ poured millions into new 988 mental health hotline — which could help out-of-staters, too

Starting Saturday, people in crisis will have a new way to reach out for help. But access to the 988 hotline’s services may be limited in some parts of the country.

By
Nsikan Akpan
,
Tiffany Hanssen
and
Emily Lang
Glee star Lea Michele will replace Beanie Feldstein in Broadway's Funny Girl

Michele's voice is suited for the role, but is her temperament?

By
Emily Lang
New Yorkers are 'chuffed' to have a grassy seat for Wimbledon without crossing the pond

"The Hill at New York" at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6 is providing New York tennis aficionados with a traditional "Henman Hill" experience, including a big-screen view, gin cocktails and strawberries & cream.

By
Emily Lang
NYS environmental commish on what Supreme Court ruling means for reducing local carbon emissions

"It puts more of a burden on New York — puts more of a burden on 49 other states."

By
Nsikan Akpan
,
Emily Lang
and
Sean Carlson
The busker's dilemma: What's allowed and what's not for subway performers

No, you don't need a permit to perform in the subways.

By
Emily Lang
‘Dancing is happiness’ subway saxophonist arrested over ‘MTA complaints’

In viral social media videos showing the Thursday arrest, the musician, John Ajilo, is seen being placed in handcuffs by several police officers at the same busking spot the performer has used for more than five years.

By
Emily Lang
A staged quinceañera brings authentic joy in a Bushwick warehouse

"Quince," a new play being staged at the Bushwick Starr, tells the story of a 15-year-old Chicana confronting her queer identity on the eve of her quinceañera.

By
Emily Lang
Brooklyn Pride returns to Park Slope after a two-year hiatus

Viewed as the perfect laid-back alternative to other pride events in the city, Brooklyn Pride provided some locals with a comfortable first public Pride experience.

By
Emily Lang
Last call at the 55 Bar as the West Village jazz club closes its doors

An overflow crowd of patrons and musicians turned up at the popular Christopher Street dive bar, which was forced to close because of lost revenue during the pandemic.

By
Emily Lang
With bomba and La Fonda, El Barrio remembers photographer Hiram Maristany

Hundreds gathered at El Museo del Barrio this weekend to celebrate Maristany, a Black Puerto Rican artist and activist who died in March at age 76.

By
Emily Lang

Gothamist is funded by sponsors and member donations