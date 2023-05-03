Articles by Elizabeth Kim

Donate
Elizabeth Kim is a reporter on the People and Power desk who covers mayoral power. She previously covered the pandemic, housing, redevelopment and public spaces. A native of Queens, she speaks fluent Mandarin. Got a tip? Email elkim@nypublicradio.org or Signal 347-677-3845.

NYC seeks to cap fees for yet-to-be announced outdoor dining program

A newly revised bill in the City Council establishes four fee tiers that will be based on the area’s median commercial rent, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Mayor Adams accuses Texas Gov. Abbott of targeting cities with Black mayors

In a statement, Abbott said the mayor was “spreading falsehoods and outright lies.”

Former Democratic state senator files to run against embattled Rep. George Santos

Jay Jacobs, the state Democratic party chair, says Anna Kaplan’s campaign “merits serious consideration.”

Mayor Adams' revised $107B budget reduces cuts to fire, sanitation and other city services

His latest spending plan is $4 billion higher than his preliminary budget announced in January.

Mayor Adams backs down on some NYC library cuts but $36M hole remains

The remaining deficit means library hours and free programs could still face cuts.

NYC teachers’ union head cites ‘massive morale problem’ as contract talks heat up

Teachers are staging demonstrations outside city schools this week to demand raises as well as changes in educational policy.

Adams is lashing out at Biden over the migrant crisis. Will it help NYC?

The mayor’s direct criticism of Biden as having “failed” New York City suggests a new front in his effort to get Washington to pay attention to a simmering crisis.

Power up: NYC wants to subsidize solar panels for low-income homeowners

The plan, which could offer homeowners solar panels at little to no cost, is expected to be among those Mayor Adams will announce Thursday as part of his environmental agenda.

Mayor Adams says President Biden has ‘failed’ NYC on migrant crisis

The mayor delivered his harshest criticism of the president yet for failing to help defray what is expected to be a multibillion-dollar initiative to house and help migrants.

NYC will target food choices in its battle against climate change

Mayor Eric Adams, an ardent evangelist of plant-based diets, laid out a target for city agencies to reduce their food-based emissions by 33% by the year 2030.

Adams’ labor deal with biggest NYPD union includes pilot plan for fewer work days, longer tours

The tentative agreement with the Police Benevolent Association comes after litigation and an impasse over bargaining going back to the de Blasio administration.

