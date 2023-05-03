Articles by Elizabeth Kim

Elizabeth Kim
A newly revised bill in the City Council establishes four fee tiers that will be based on the area’s median commercial rent, according to people familiar with the negotiations.
In a statement, Abbott said the mayor was “spreading falsehoods and outright lies.”
Jay Jacobs, the state Democratic party chair, says Anna Kaplan’s campaign “merits serious consideration.”
His latest spending plan is $4 billion higher than his preliminary budget announced in January.
The remaining deficit means library hours and free programs could still face cuts.
Teachers are staging demonstrations outside city schools this week to demand raises as well as changes in educational policy.
The mayor’s direct criticism of Biden as having “failed” New York City suggests a new front in his effort to get Washington to pay attention to a simmering crisis.
The plan, which could offer homeowners solar panels at little to no cost, is expected to be among those Mayor Adams will announce Thursday as part of his environmental agenda.
The mayor delivered his harshest criticism of the president yet for failing to help defray what is expected to be a multibillion-dollar initiative to house and help migrants.
Mayor Eric Adams, an ardent evangelist of plant-based diets, laid out a target for city agencies to reduce their food-based emissions by 33% by the year 2030.
Witnesses recounted their experience with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
The tentative agreement with the Police Benevolent Association comes after litigation and an impasse over bargaining going back to the de Blasio administration.
