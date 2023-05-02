Articles by David Brand

David Brand
The city’s Rent Guidelines Board voted on a preliminary range that will inform its final, binding vote in June.
Providers and mutual aid groups cite confusion, fear and threats of sharing information with ICE.
A few dozen New Yorkers staying on the streets and subways managed to move into permanent housing quickly through a pilot program that bypasses some of the usual hurdles.
The city passed a mandatory inspection law in 2021, two years before a parking garage collapsed in lower Manhattan. It won’t take full effect until the end of 2027.
The office of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg told Gothamist it is investigating the deadly collapse. Here’s how New Yorkers can stay vigilant about the safety of their buildings.
The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.
A Lower Manhattan parking garage partially collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, officials said, killing one person and injuring several others.
Gov. Kathy Hochul wanted to override towns that blocked new housing, but now says she will focus on “other,” more modest goals.
Ali Forney Center, which runs programs and housing for homeless LGBTQ+ young people, is partnering with a developer on a building where residents share kitchens and common areas.
The NHL and NBA are back in the New York groove with all five local teams playing in the postseason.
The two firms behind the casino bid say the opponents are being dramatic.
Tenants across 50 deteriorating rent-stabilized buildings in northern Manhattan have a landlord facing foreclosure and a lender now under federal control.
