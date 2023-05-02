Donate
Donate

David Brand

Articles by David Brand

David Brand

David is a reporter covering housing for Gothamist and WNYC. Got a tip? Email dbrand@nypublicradio.org or Signal 908-310-3960.

News
NYC rent board weighs increases up to 7% for stabilized tenants

The city’s Rent Guidelines Board voted on a preliminary range that will inform its final, binding vote in June.

By
David Brand
News
As unaccompanied minors arrive in NYC, shelters and volunteers scramble to help

Providers and mutual aid groups cite confusion, fear and threats of sharing information with ICE.

By
David Brand
and
Bahar Ostadan
News
Dozens of homeless New Yorkers are moving into vacant apartments thanks to a new program

A few dozen New Yorkers staying on the streets and subways managed to move into permanent housing quickly through a pilot program that bypasses some of the usual hurdles.

By
David Brand
and
Rebecca Redelmeier
News
NYC already has a law requiring parking garage inspections. It will take years to enforce.

The city passed a mandatory inspection law in 2021, two years before a parking garage collapsed in lower Manhattan. It won’t take full effect until the end of 2027.

By
David Brand
and
Christopher Werth
News
Manhattan DA Bragg investigating collapsed parking garage as New Yorkers worry about their buildings

The office of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg told Gothamist it is investigating the deadly collapse. Here’s how New Yorkers can stay vigilant about the safety of their buildings.

By
David Brand
News
1 dead after parking garage partially collapses in Lower Manhattan, per FDNY

A Lower Manhattan parking garage partially collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, officials said, killing one person and injuring several others.

By
Catalina Gonella
,
Phil Corso
,
David Brand
,
Bahar Ostadan
,
Samantha Max
and
Christopher Werth
News
Gov. Hochul drops core of ambitious housing plan as budget talks drag on

Gov. Kathy Hochul wanted to override towns that blocked new housing, but now says she will focus on “other,” more modest goals.

By
David Brand
and
Jon Campbell
News
East Harlem could get 32-unit, dorm-style building for homeless youth

Ali Forney Center, which runs programs and housing for homeless LGBTQ+ young people, is partnering with a developer on a building where residents share kitchens and common areas.

By
David Brand
News
NY’s Knicks, Nets, Rangers, Islanders, and NJ’s Devils in playoffs for first time since ‘94

The NHL and NBA are back in the New York groove with all five local teams playing in the postseason.

By
David Brand
and
Giulia Heyward
News
Broadway group doubles down on Times Square casino opposition

The two firms behind the casino bid say the opponents are being dramatic.

By
David Brand
News
Upper Manhattan tenants want ‘seat at table’ following Signature collapse, landlord default

Tenants across 50 deteriorating rent-stabilized buildings in northern Manhattan have a landlord facing foreclosure and a lender now under federal control.

By
David Brand

Gothamist is funded by sponsors and member donations