In the aftermath of the deadly Bronx fire that killed at least 17 people, experts laid out some of the steps residents living in high-rise buildings can take to ensure their safety during a fire emergency.

The recommendations are based on interviews with Charles Jennings, associate professor of Security, Fire, and Emergency Management and director of the Christian Regenhard Center for Emergency Response Studies at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Steve Zirinsky, co-chair of the American Institute of Architects New York’s Building Code Committees, and Jim Bullock, the co-founder and president of NY Fire Consultants.