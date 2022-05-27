The New York Yankees dedicated its Twitter account on Thursday night to share information about the impacts of gun violence.

It marked a notable move for the prolific New York team within the traditionally cautious world of Major League Baseball, where teams typically avoid political commentary.

The tweets came on the heels of a mass shooting in a Texas school on Tuesday that killed 19 children and two adults. Barely a week earlier, a gunman had opened fire on a Buffalo supermarket, killing 10 people. The Buffalo shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.

“In lieu of game coverage and in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Rays, we will be using our channels to offer facts about the impacts of gun violence,” a tweet from the Yankees reads. “The devastating events that have taken place in Uvalde, Buffalo and countless other communities is intolerable.”