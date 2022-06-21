In the 20 years since the World Trade Center attacks, researchers and doctors working with first responders have identified a wide range of health conditions that may be linked to their time at the site.

When the towers collapsed, the buildings fractured into pieces of particulate matter, a toxic form of pollution typically created by wildfires and burning fossil fuels. The smoky fallout also carried carcinogens and other dangerous chemicals. Many first responders worked at Ground Zero for months after September 11th, sometimes without appropriate protective equipment to shield against the toxins clinging to the air.

“The smells were bad,” recalled Dr. Tammy Kaminski, a chiropractor who volunteered at Ground Zero for several months. But she didn’t realize the full implications of this exposure before she was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2015.

Most forms of cancer were included in the coverage list by the early 2010s, said Dr. John Howard, the WTC health program’s administrator. The program has served more than 83,000 first responders and 33,000 survivors. Common cancers have been linked to WTC exposure by researchers for years. Skin cancer, prostate cancer and breast cancer are the types most widely covered by the program. It also added all rare cancers as a blanket policy, assuming that they would not show up among first responders in high enough numbers to study.

Uterine cancer is not considered rare in the broad U.S. population because it impacts more than 15 in every 100,000 people each year, Howard said. Among first responders, however, it’s less common because this group is overwhelmingly male.

It wasn’t until the late 2010s that Dr. Iris Udasin, principal investigator for the WTC health site based at Rutgers University, began to notice the condition among her patients, including Kaminski.

“I have a number of patients that have uterine cancer,” Udasin said. She began wondering, “Why do these patients have a kind of cancer that’s not covered by World Trade, and could it be related to their exposure?”

In September 2020, Udasin co-authored a letter to Howard with doctors from four other WTC health clinics, asking him to add uterine cancer to the list. Typically, requests for new conditions come through a formal petitioning process in which patients write letters to Howard with scientific evidence and arguments about why the conditions should be covered, he said. But he took the doctors’ letter seriously and began investigating.

Investigating the link between WTC exposure and uterine cancer was a years-long process, made complicated by the small number of impacted first responders. Though WTC survivors are also eligible for treatment through the health program, research tends to focus on first responders, such as the firefighters participating in a long-term study.