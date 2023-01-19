First responders and survivors of the 9/11 attacks who have uterine cancer are now eligible for free health care and compensation, as the World Trade Center Health Program formally added the cancer to its list of covered conditions on Wednesday. Uterine cancer is the first addition to the program in nine years, and the final type of cancer to be officially linked to exposure to pollutants at ground zero.

More than 200 women already enrolled in the WTC Health Program for other conditions have uterine cancer, according to estimates provided by the program. Hundreds more could join the program as a result of this change, said Sara Director, a partner at the law firm Barasch and McGarry who represents first responders and survivors.

“We expect to see the numbers rise dramatically,” Director said. Patients with uterine cancer can apply to the health program and the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, both permanently established by a federal law in 2010. Director also anticipates that relatives of first responders and survivors who later died from the cancer will file to receive money from the fund through wrongful death claims.

Uterine cancer patients are now eligible for treatment with no out-of-pocket costs, joining thousands of other first responders and survivors who became sick following exposure to pollutants at ground zero. Unlike the typical process for new federal rulings, there is no waiting period for the change to take effect, meaning patients became eligible immediately this week.

Uterine cancer patients who spoke to Gothamist expressed relief at finally receiving health coverage, in some cases years after they were first diagnosed.

“It's a big relief to know that the World Trade Center program would cover another episode of uterine cancer,” said Regina Cervantes, a former EMT who has suffered three bouts of the cancer.

For Cervantes, enrolling in the health program will mean fewer out-of-pocket charges for health care and faster approvals if her cancer treatment involves a new surgery or medication. Karen Tompkins, a 9/11 survivor who worked near the World Trade Center, similarly looks forward to more efficient treatment. She is already enrolled in the program due to a case of skin cancer, and will now be eligible to receive uterine cancer treatment from the same provider.