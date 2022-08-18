Workers at the Trader Joe’s Wine Shop in Union Square were getting ready to file for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board when the company abruptly closed its store last week, according to interviews with several employees Thursday.

A group of employees had been working with The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union since April, meeting weekly to build an organizing strategy. Last Monday, the group found they had enough support – 22 verbal “yes” votes out of around 30 employees – to go public with their efforts the following week. But on the morning of August 11th, they woke up to news that the store had closed for good.

Loyal customers stopped outside the store to read a closure notice on the Trader Joe’s storefront, expressing confusion and disbelief. But workers told Gothamist they had an inkling as to what was behind the seemingly abrupt decision.

“My first thought was that they had found out that we were intending to submit cards [proving that a majority of employees wanted to unionize],” Robert “Rab” Bradlea told Gothamist.

Bradlea had woken up on August 11th to panicked calls and texts from coworkers, some of whom had gone straight to work in the morning, not seeing the email that was sent to them at 12:01 a.m. notifying them of the closure.

“I believe that we were made an example of, because they can feel the momentum is growing within Trader Joe's ranks,” Bradlea said.

Workers at the store have since called on Trader Joe’s to reopen the Union Square location.