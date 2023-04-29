Workers at the Barnes & Noble’s flagship store in Union Square are petitioning to unionize, shortly after those at the Barnes & Noble Education store on Rutgers University’s campus in New Jersey made a similar push earlier this month.

Employees at the Union Square store filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board on Friday, hoping to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. RWDSU also represents other booksellers in New York City such as McNally Jackson and Greenlight Bookstore.

According to workers, the petition came hours after management at Barnes & Noble chose not to voluntarily recognize the union. A Barnes & Noble spokesperson declined to comment. .

“We’re stretched thin, and with a union we’d win the pay, needed benefits and long-overdue training and safety resources we need to attract more co-workers and adequately staff the store so our customers have a safer and better experience shopping with us,” said Desiree Nelson, a lead bookseller at the Union Square store.

Nelson said workers do not receive proper training to handle conflicts at the store, such as those that arise with homeless people and combative customers. She said conflicts have increased as the city recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four-story Barnes & Noble at Union Square is also short staffed, so employees have to be trained in different areas but are not fairly compensated for the workload, Nelson said.

Zephyr Caulfield, a part-time bookseller, said he works full-time hours but hasn’t been promoted from a part-time employee — a position that is not eligible for benefits and makes minimum wage.

“It’s not just about the money, it’s about security, it’s about benefits, it’s about being properly compensated for the work that we do and the hours that we put in and being able to control our hours,” said Caulfield, an undergraduate student in his last semester at NYU.