The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. on March 10. Gustern was walking near West 28th Street between 8th and 9th avenues, close to her apartment in Chelsea, when a female suspect shoved her to the ground. Gustern hit her head, and the suspect then fled the scene.

According to The New York Times, Gustern was awake initially after the attack, and told a friend at the scene, “I’ve never been hit so hard in my life." She also reportedly told police that her assailant "shouted a derogatory term before assaulting her," though the details of that term have not been released.

Gustern slipped into unconsciousness after that, and was taken to Bellevue Medical Center. Her grandson later wrote on Facebook that she had suffered "traumatic damage to the left side of her brain." She died on March 15, five days after the attack.

Gustern was a successful singing coach who worked with the likes of performance artist Diamanda Galás, Blondie's Debbie Harry, and the cast of Daniel Fish’s 2019 Broadway revival of Oklahoma!

Her grandson wrote on Facebook that her funeral will take place on March 26th at 2 p.m. at Holy Apostles Church, and "all are welcome."