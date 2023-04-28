As the FDNY fought to control the fire, a 40-year-old woman and two girls, aged 8 and 10 were removed from the apartment by EMS and transported to NYC Health & Hospitals Woodhull, police said. They did not survive.

Police and firefighters responded to reports of a blaze at 587 Gates Avenue in Bed-Stuy around 5 a.m., according to the NYPD.

A woman and two children, identified by a neighbor as a mother and her daughters, were killed early Friday morning when a fast-moving fire overtook their Brooklyn apartment, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the FDNY Fire Marshall. The identities of the three victims have not yet been released, but downstairs neighbor Andrea Brown said they were a mother and two daughters.

“I was asleep, all I remember was being told there was a fire, so I ran outside,” she said. “It was just smoke.”

Brown said she is currently waiting to see if she’ll get placed in temporary housing. Her apartment is not livable, she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.