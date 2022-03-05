A woman died after jumping in front of a Brooklyn-bound L train Friday night. The incident occurred as the train was pulling into the Lorimer Street station around 7:42 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Trains were delayed in both directions as emergency medical technicians responded, but ut the woman was pronounced dead at the scene a short while later, at 8:20 p.m., said Detective Sophia Mason, a spokesperson for the NYPD. The woman’s identity had not been released as of Saturday morning.

This is the latest in a string of subway deaths and injuries in recent weeks that have prompted the Metropolitan Transit Authority and Mayor Eric Adams to grapple with how to improve subway safety – including a pilot to test out protective platform doors at three stations. Several incidents occurred just over the past week.

On Monday, a man was hit by a train at the Steinway Street station in Astoria and rushed to Elmhurst hospital in unknown condition. Two days later, another man was fatally struck by a 7 train in Queens after falling onto the tracks at the Junction Boulevard station.

Others narrowly dodged a similar fate with the help of good Samaritans. A 52-year-old man fell onto the tracks at the Fourth Avenue and 9th Street subway station in Park Slope Wednesday afternoon. A fellow straphanger jumped down and saved him by rolling him under the platform before leaping out of harm’s way, Patch reported. Another man who fell on the tracks that day at the Times Square station was rescued by two people who pulled him back onto the platform.

No one was reported to have been pushed in these incidents, but there is a “growing problem of people getting on the tracks,” Janno Lieber, the chair and CEO of the MTA, told Fox-5 Thursday evening. “We are determined to find new ways to attack this problem,” he said.

Lieber said that possible solutions could involve using laser technology and cameras to show “when people are getting into the wrong areas.” Lieber said this is something that the MTA began looking into before Michelle Go was pushed onto the tracks in January.

After Friday night’s incident, service on the L train was suspended between Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn and 8th Avenue in Manhattan and was replaced by a shuttle. The MTA said regular service resumed shortly after 9 p.m.