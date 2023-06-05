A woman died early Monday morning when a fire engulfed her second-floor apartment in East Flatbush, according to police.

Cops and firefighters responded to the blaze around 3 a.m., and found the woman unconscious and unresponsive after they extinguished the flames.

Her name and age have not yet been released.

Police were not yet sure if the woman lived alone in her apartment. Six other residents of the building were displaced as a result.

The Fire Marshall is working to determine the cause of the fire, while the Medical Examiner will find out exactly how the woman died.

This is a developing story.