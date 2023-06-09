A woman was found dead and naked inside a trash compactor room at a building in East Harlem on Friday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police officers responded to the 911 call around 10 a.m. and found the nude woman unresponsive inside a trash compactor room on the second floor of an 11-story building on 107 East 126th St.

Emergency medical services responded to the scene and pronounced her dead. Police said the medical examiner will determine her cause of death, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Police were not releasing the woman's name to the public Friday afternoon, "pending family notification." They said she is believed to be in her 30s.

This is a developing story.