The woman found dead in the trash compactor room of an East Harlem building last week has been identified by police as their investigation continues.

Gloria Morel, 33, was discovered naked but with no visible signs of bodily trauma after police were called to the scene around 10 a.m. on Friday morning. Neighbors at the building told Gothamist they didn’t know her.

No drug paraphernalia was found, according to the NYPD.

The Medical Examiner will determine why Morel died.

A building on Decatur Avenue in Fordham, in the Bronx, was listed as Morel's last known address. Neighbors interviewed there on Monday morning also said that they didn't know her.

This is a developing story.