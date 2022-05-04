A 51-year-old woman was fatally shot in her Ozone Park home, with two family members still inside, police said.

Cops said Anna Torres answered a knock at her door on 109th Avenue in Ozone Park around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday before the suspect, identified as a 41-year-old man who was later arrested, shot her several times. Torres was struck two times and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There were two family members inside the home when the shots were fired, the NYPD said.

The suspect later drove himself to the 106th Precinct, got out of his car, and placed a firearm on the sidewalk, police said at a press conference Wednesday night. He was arrested, and taken in for questioning, police said.

Gothamist could not immediately reach legal representation for the suspect.

The suspect is being charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a firearm in connection to the shooting, according to NYPD Deputy Inspector Jerry O'Sullivan.

Police confirmed the victim’s son worked for the NYPD, but did not suspect it was related to the shooting, or the suspect’s motivation. It was unclear if there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim, cops said.