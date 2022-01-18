An explosion that triggered a two-alarm fire in a Bronx home on Tuesday killed one woman and critically injured seven others, Mayor Eric Adams said.

The explosion occurred before 11 a.m. at a three-story attached house at 869 Fox Street in the neighborhood of Longview. Roughly 200 firefighters and EMS workers, along with NYPD officers arrived at the scene where they proceeded to evacuate residents.

The blast marked the second recent tragedy in the Bronx. Last Sunday, a five-alarm fire of a high-rise residential building in Tremont section killed 17 people, including eight children. It was New York City’s deadliest fire in more than 30 years.

One elderly woman who was in the house when the explosion occurred died, said John Hodgens, the FDNY’s acting chief of operations, at a briefing outside where the fire occurred. The woman’s sister was also injured and is currently hospitalized in serious condition. Both were found lying on the ground outside the home, Hodgens said.

Another woman was evacuated from the building by the police and is also hospitalized.

All three women were in their 60s, he said.

“Our actions saved lives,” Adams said of the first responders. He said bodycam footage showed the police officers running into a burning building.

Body-worn camera footage released by the NYPD shows an officer rushing into the home, joining fellow officers to rescue one of the occupants found on the floor.