A woman has died after a car struck her in Queens and fled early Saturday morning, police said.

The 31-year-old woman, who has yet to be identified, was struck by a white Nissan sedan shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday near 97th Avenue and 120st Street in Richmond Hill, according to police.

She was taken to Jamaica Medical Center and pronounced dead on arrival just after 3 a.m., police said. Officials are trying to determine whether the woman was struck intentionally.

Police are still searching for the driver, who officials said was driving a white Nissan sedan.

Two 40-year-old men, who were near the hit-and-run incident at the time it occurred, were treated for slash wounds at a different hospital in the area, Queens Hospital Center, according to police. The men suffered slash wounds to the face, and said a car fitting the same description had also hit them, police said.

Police are investigating the incidents.

This is a developing story.