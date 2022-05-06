A woman has died after jumping in front of a rush hour train in Midtown Friday morning, police said.

The 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead on arrival shortly after 8:30 a.m. at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after being struck by an M train at the 42nd Street-Bryant Park station, police officials said. She has yet to be identified.

Emergency responders arrived at the station roughly a half hour before her death. They shut down power to the tracks before rushing her to Bellevue, the fire department said.

The MTA said the B, D, E and F lines are “running with residual delays.” The agency did not say how long the delays were expected to last.