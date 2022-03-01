A 22-year-old woman and a 1-year-old baby girl were killed in an apartment fire in Bedford-Stuyvesant Tuesday morning, officials said.

Sixty firefighters rushed to 6 Agate Ct. shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning to quash the flames, FDNY officials said.

First responders found the woman and baby inside the three-story building and rushed them to Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn, where they were initially in critical condition, officials said. Both died at the hospital shortly thereafter, police officials said.

Fire officials said a third civilian was also treated for minor injuries.