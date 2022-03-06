A 26-year-old woman and 6-year-old girl were found dead with stab wounds Saturday night after police responded to a wellness check in the Bronx, the NYPD said Sunday.

The officers were responding to the wellness check call at the victims' dwelling at 4024 Monticello Ave. in Edenwald around 11:56 p.m. on Saturday night when the victims, Gabrielle Muniz, 26, and Rozara Estevez, 6, were found unconscious and unresponsive with stab wounds to their bodies, police said. Emergency responders pronounced them both dead at the scene, cops said.

The NYPD also said the suspect, a 34-year-old Bronx man wanted in connection with the stabbings, was found dead a mile away inside of 3475 Bivonia St.

Officers said an investigation into their deaths was ongoing.