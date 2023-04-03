New York City police remain on high alert as they prepare for ex-President Donald Trump’s arrival at Manhattan Criminal Court following his historic indictment. But so far, there are “no current credible threats” facing the city, the department said Sunday.

Metal barricades and TV cameras lined the street outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse before sunrise Monday as police ready for Trump — and his supporters — to appear. A grand jury voted last week to charge the twice-impeached former president with crimes related to a hush-money payment he made through his attorney to an adult film actress. Trump said he plans to arrive in court Tuesday.

His backers have pledged to demonstrate in New York this week, raising concerns among city officials and law enforcement agencies. But the NYPD said Sunday that they are prepared for any protests.

“Officers have been placed on alert and the department remains ready to respond as needed and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their rights,” the department said in a statement Sunday. “There are no current credible threats to New York City.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office has not yet set a date for Trump’s arraignment, though his attorneys say he will likely appear in court Tuesday. Trump says he will fly into New York City today to face a judge Tuesday.

"I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York," Trump said on his social-media platform, Truth Social. "On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!"

He is scheduled to deliver a speech from his Mar-a-Lago home Tuesday evening.

High-profile Trump supporters have announced plans to demonstrate in New York, and Trump himself has urged followers to “protest,” while warning of “death and destruction” in the wake of his indictment.

The NYPD asked more than 30,000 officers to report to work in full uniform last Thursday, according to a memo reported by PIX11 News. The state’s Office of Court Administration has said its court officers are also in a “heightened state of readiness.”

Trump’s indictment last week marked the first time a former or current president has faced formal criminal charges.

The indictment in Manhattan centers around cash paid to adult-film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election. Trump’s fixer Michael Cohen sent Daniels the money, but was later reimbursed by Trump, who listed the expense as a legal service fee. Cohen was sentenced to prison time for his role in the scheme.

Trump has denied an affair with Daniels or any wrongdoing.

“The district attorney of New York… is investigating me for something that was not a crime, not a misdemeanor, not an affair,” Trump said at a campaign rally last month.

He has also continued to attack Bragg in public statements on his social media platform, calling the Manhattan D.A. “an animal” and a “degenerate psychopath.”

Several local lawmakers and civil rights leaders have defended Bragg, who is Black, and condemned Trump’s rhetoric.

Bragg told his staff last month that he would “not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York.”