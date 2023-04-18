New York City’s public advocate is traveling to Washington, D.C. this week to call for the federal government to help local leaders confront the city's ongoing asylum seeker crisis.

Jumaane Williams will be in the nation’s capital Tuesday and Wednesday to meet with the Department of Justice and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as elected leaders and advocates from New York and other states, to demand federal action as the city continues to grapple with accommodating record numbers of asylum seekers.

The public advocate told Gothamist ahead of his trip — which happens to land during the city’s Immigration Heritage Week — that he hopes to bring together elected officials on the federal level to help New York better coordinate a response to an influx of migrants that has made headlines since last year.

“What a good time to go down to D.C. and make sure this remains on the front of people's minds — that we still have a big issue that we have to address. We want to get the resources that are needed. We want to get the changes that are needed in our broken system,” Williams said Monday. “We also want to make sure we're bringing out and they're talking about the Black immigrant story and Black immigrant issues that have been left out of the conversation too often.”

Williams said the city has done what it can to deal with the crisis, but certain steps can only be taken on a federal level. Williams said he hopes to push for the Asylum Seeker Work Authorization Act, which directs the Department of Homeland Security to provide employment for asylum applicants. The New Way Forward Act, which seeks to reform the enforcement of immigration laws in the U.S., is also on his agenda.

“This has a direct impact for longtime New Yorkers and New New Yorkers who are coming here seeking asylum and we want to make sure we're part of the voice that is really pushing for solutions here,” Williams said. “So we have to make sure that people aren't forgetting, that Congress is not forgetting, that D.C. is not forgetting, that New York City is doing what it should be doing and has to continue doing, but it simply can't do it alone without some of these things being changed.”

Williams isn’t alone in asking Washington to step in. For months, Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul also called on the federal government for help in dealing with the influx of migrants.

The public advocate will brief the media outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.