New York City Mayor Eric Adams implored unsheltered New Yorkers to come indoors Monday, with authorities in two cities on the hunt for a mysterious gunman who was believed to be targeting homeless people in New York City and Washington D.C. in a string of five attacks.

But for some of the city's homeless population, the request fell on deaf ears.

Several homeless people who spoke to Gothamist Monday morning described their terrifying encounters with the city’s shelter system, saying they’d rather take the risk of staying on the streets rather than what they viewed as the inevitable danger associated with heading indoors.

“It’s scary out here, I’ve been assaulted so many times,” said 54-year-old Cynthia Maria Glock who was sitting in a wooden chair on the sidewalk near Penn Station Monday morning, when asked about the recent killings. Still, she said, she’d rather stay outside.

“You got people coming out of Rikers. You’ve got people with major, major anger issues. They’re not safe.”

Joseph Daniels, 67, was selling Metrocard swipes inside the subway station nearby, and said he’d spent more than four years living outside. After one stint at a Brooklyn shelter, he said he promised himself he’d never go back.

Lately, he’s been sleeping in Madison Square Park on Madison Avenue. He said he’s heard about the killings in D.C and New York, but that wasn’t enough to make him want to return to a shelter.

“It’s more than that one guy, harassing homeless people,” he said. “I done seen it all out here.”