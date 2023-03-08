The owner of at least 50 mostly rent-stabilized buildings in northern Manhattan has stopped making mortgage payments on some of its properties, leaving residents in limbo as they demand better conditions and immediate repairs.

Tenants in more than two dozen of the buildings are organizing to push the management company to mend long-standing problems and to have a say in their living arrangements as politicians suggest a nonprofit could take over down the road.

About 80 residents across at least 27 buildings packed a Harlem community center late last month, describing similar experiences in their apartments owned by Sugar Hill Capital Partners or run by its affiliate Tri-Hill Management: fired supers, yearslong gas outages and broken front doors among them.

“There's an African saying: working together, the ants move the elephant,” said Donna Chandler, a former government worker who has lived in her Washington Heights apartment for 72 years.

But the elephant, Sugar Hill Capital, appears set to move on. Court records show that the company stopped making mortgage payments on some of its buildings and faces multiple foreclosures on properties it purchased just five years ago.

Sugar Hill Capital bought buildings throughout northern Manhattan just months before tenant protection laws limited its ability to raise rents and deregulate stabilized apartments. Less than three years later, a company official was ranked as New York City’s worst landlord, with buildings accounting for hundreds of housing code violations.

It’s not an uncommon situation. Companies routinely bought rent-stabilized buildings with a plan to revamp units, raise rents and eventually deregulate apartments to make a profit. But then came 2019 tenant protection laws that reduced landlords’ ability to raise monthly rates on stabilized units and spoiled the business model.

Residents now face the challenge of getting repairs done as ownership is in flux and the future of their buildings is uncertain. At the meeting last month, local elected officials introduced another twist that came as a surprise to tenants: A nonprofit may be taking over some of the buildings in the future.

“That night should have been about ‘What do we want and how are we going to get it?’ and not what deals are being made in other rooms we can’t get into,” said Adam Blazej, an adjunct professor and rent-stabilized tenant in Inwood who has led the organizing push.

New laws, cut costs

Tri-Hill Management, which now runs 40 Sugar Hill Capital buildings, blamed delayed repairs and a lack of capital improvements on the 2019 laws. But they disputed the tenants’ characterizations of the problems in the buildings. In an email, the company said it closed out 97% of work orders last year and resolved nearly 1,500 housing code violations “despite ownership’s cash constraints.”

Sugar Hill Capital declined to comment for this story. But in the past, company officials have said they were forced to cut costs after the 2019 laws prohibited them from raising rents on vacant units or lifting apartments out of stabilization and onto the open market.

Other real estate firms and landlord trade groups have spent the past four years asking the state to adjust the laws to allow landlords to cover the rising cost of repairs, maintenance and operations while clearing a profit.

“Basically, expenses are exceeding incomes. It’s as simple as that,” said Rent Stabilization Association Vice President Frank Ricci, who cited surging insurance costs, rising property taxes and unpaid rent during the pandemic.

But the arguments don’t move Blazej, who said tenants are the ones suffering from a big company’s bad bet.

“Rather than adapt to those changes, what they did is they've essentially abandoned dozens of buildings, hundreds of apartments they've abandoned and left to deteriorate,” Blazej said at the meeting.

The group is pushing for concrete, short-term action, like fixing gas lines or removing scaffolding that’s been up for a decade.

Moulaye Diagne wants his water fixed.

Diagne, a ride-hail driver, has lived in his Harlem apartment for close to 30 years and says things have gotten noticeably worse in the past three.

“It's like never before,” he said. “Especially for the kids, for the young ones, these are some basic stuff that should be provided for your tenants. Like hot water when the weather is extremely bad.”

Diagne spoke with Gothamist inside the West 116th Street apartment he shares with his wife and three children. A bicycle with a GrubHub delivery bag stood in a long hallway leading to the living room, which was sparsely decorated aside from Islamic art above a red sofa.