Altogether, more than 88% of voters who cast a ballot in last June’s primary ranked candidates for at least one office on their ballot, according to the report. In the mayoral primary, 46% of Democrats used all five ranks available to them, with only 13% opting to vote for just one candidate. Among Republican voters, who had only two candidates on their primary ballot to rank, more than 48% of voters ranked a single candidate.

However, the CFB also found that even when a voter chose not to rank in one contest, that did not preclude them from ranking candidates in other contests further down the ballot. In fact, the CFB found that nearly 20% of voters who chose a single mayoral candidate also opted to rank candidates in other races, particularly in contests with more candidates to choose from.

The races where voters were most likely to use ranked-choice voting also happened to be Democratic primary contests with the highest number of candidates in the race, including the City Council Democratic primaries in District 26 in northern Queens, District 27 in southeast Queens, along with District 9 in Harlem and upper Manhattan.

Julie Won, Nantasha Williams and Kristin Richardson Jordan won those races, respectively.

Community organizations that lead voter education efforts said there is a value in looking at this analysis, as well as conducting their own, to determine how to continue helping voters for the ranked-choice voting elections coming up in 2023, when all 51 members of the City Council will need to run for office again as the maps for their district’s will shift after the local redistricting process is complete.

It’s also the first election where the city’s new Local Law 11 will extend voting rights in local elections to immigrant New Yorkers who are living and working in the city legally, barring any disruption from ongoing legal battles.

That means close to a million new voters could use ranked-choice voting for the first time next year.

“That’s going to be their introduction to American elections and it blows my mind,” said Sandra Choi, director of civic participation at the Flushing-based MinKwon Center for Community Action, which serves low-income Korean and other Asian American residents.

The group, which also convenes a broader umbrella of Asian-American organizations through a group called APA VOICE, led a variety of voter education efforts in a half-dozen different languages to help answer voters’ specific questions about ranked-choice voting, along with candidate forums, text banking and phone banking. Choi said her organization also produced its own report looking at how to further civically engage the Asian-American community, with deeper voter education as a key recommendation.

Reflecting on the CFB’s analysis, she said the variety of different voting expressions underscores why ranked-choice voting is a valuable tool, since it forces candidates to campaign more broadly.

“They can't rely on a small majority to take an election,” Choi said. “I think that really helps our local democracy … where many of the residents in New York City come from a different part of the world.”