Grab the raincoat and maybe leave the umbrella at home.

A brewing storm could bring rain, high winds and maybe even some hail to New York City and the suburbs on Monday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a thunderstorm that could bring potentially damaging winds to the area as a cold front moves in Monday afternoon into the evening, with the worst expected in the mid-to-lower Hudson Valley, meteorologists said.

There’s even a chance – albeit a small, 2 to 5% chance – of an isolated tornado, according to meteorologist John Murray of the NWS New York office.

“With the wind shear and with the instability, there's an environment there that you could have an isolated tornado,” Murray said Sunday afternoon. “But the main threat should be damaging winds.”