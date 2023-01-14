A beloved Williamsburg street sign is back in place after a day-long neighborhood revolt that started when city crews removed the sign honoring the area’s Hispanic heritage and replaced it with one that simply said “Graham Av.”

The sign has been the subject of debate for several years, with rumors that gentrifiers wanted to play down the area’s Hispanic roots by removing the dually labeled “Graham Av-Av of Puerto Rico” sign hanging over the Moore Street intersection.

Those fears seemed to materialize Friday when crews briefly removed the old sign and replaced it with the singularly named one.

"I felt disgusted, I felt hurt, because the Avenue of Puerto Rico has been a part of this community has been a part of this community over 30 years,” resident Gyvis Santos said. “I said wow, it finally happened because this has been the making… for years and years and years.”

Santos shared a photo of crews changing the sign Friday on social media. It quickly spread among residents, business owners and local leaders. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso tweeted that it was a mistake and that the old sign would be returned by Saturday. It went back up Friday afternoon.