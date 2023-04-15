This week’s record-breaking heat brought warm and dry conditions throughout New York and New Jersey, sparking wildfires throughout the region.
The summer-in-April weather came at a time of the season when forested areas are still lacking vegetation, making conditions ripe for wildfires, officials warned. Throughout the week, fires spread throughout counties in New Jersey and New York and firefighters were dispatched on land and in the air to try to contain the blazes.
"I encourage all New Yorkers to stay vigilant and thank all our first responders, partner agencies, and neighbors who are working to contain these fires and protect our communities,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Friday night.
In Rockland County, 40 miles north of New York City, a CSX freight train blew sparks into nearby areas “creating dozens of brush fires,” according to the county sheriff’s office. Train traffic was shut down and a section of Route 9W remained closed Saturday.
Roughly 100 homes were evacuated and a bird sanctuary was burned to the ground in Congers, NY, according to a report by CBS 2.
Roughly 20 fires broke out in all — including many further north in Orange, Schoharie, Otsego and Ontario Counties — encompassing roughly 400 acres, according to Hochul’s office.
In New Jersey, a fire in West Milforrd scorched close to a thousand acres over multiple days, this week. The area encompasses the Newark watershed where that city’s drinking water is sourced and purified. Officials said the fire had been contained as of 10 a.m. Saturday, but firefighters were still working to protect the area and keep the flames at bay.
All of New Jersey is in “High” or “Very High” danger of forest fires according to the state’s fire danger dashboard.
The National Weather Service is forecasting rain throughout the region Saturday afternoon and into Monday which could quell some of the burning, but open campfires and brush burns are prohibited in New Jersey and New York over the next few weeks.
“I implore all New Yorkers to respect the prohibition on brush burning and help keep our first responders and communities safe," said Basil Seggos, New York’s commissioner for the Department of Environmental Conservation, in a statement Friday evening.