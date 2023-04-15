This week’s record-breaking heat brought warm and dry conditions throughout New York and New Jersey, sparking wildfires throughout the region.

The summer-in-April weather came at a time of the season when forested areas are still lacking vegetation, making conditions ripe for wildfires, officials warned. Throughout the week, fires spread throughout counties in New Jersey and New York and firefighters were dispatched on land and in the air to try to contain the blazes.

"I encourage all New Yorkers to stay vigilant and thank all our first responders, partner agencies, and neighbors who are working to contain these fires and protect our communities,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Friday night.

In Rockland County, 40 miles north of New York City, a CSX freight train blew sparks into nearby areas “creating dozens of brush fires,” according to the county sheriff’s office. Train traffic was shut down and a section of Route 9W remained closed Saturday.

Roughly 100 homes were evacuated and a bird sanctuary was burned to the ground in Congers, NY, according to a report by CBS 2.

Roughly 20 fires broke out in all — including many further north in Orange, Schoharie, Otsego and Ontario Counties — encompassing roughly 400 acres, according to Hochul’s office.