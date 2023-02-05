New York City is going from frigid to tepid in the span of just a weekend.

On Friday, just hours before an epic cold front rushed through New York City, it seemed as though Punxsutawney Phil’s recent Groundhog Day prediction of a long winter might come true.

Bone-chilling wind gusts of up to 45 mph started the weekend followed by temperatures hitting a low of 3 degrees on Saturday. But temperatures should gradually creep their way to warmer temperatures this Wednesday through Friday reaching above 50 degrees, experts said.

Between Saturday and Thursday, the temperature differential is expected to be more than 50 degrees.

The rain may also creep in around Thursday of this week, predicted to be the warmest day of the week with a high of 55 degrees.

But even that warm respite won’t last long before temperatures dip back down to the low 40s Saturday and Sunday, weather reports said.