A widespread Verizon outage appeared to knock customers off the internet from New York City to Baltimore Thursday morning.
According to the site Outage Report, a surge in calls reporting outages began shortly after midnight and began to surge by 6 a.m.
Outage Report’s map of the complaints showed affected customers across New York City, Northern New Jersey, Long Island, as well as Philadelphia, D.C., Boston and Baltimore.
Complaints started to pour in over social media platforms Thursday morning, with customers wondering when their service would be restored.
Spokespeople for the company didn’t immediately return requests for comment. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the outage.
“We are aware there is an issue and do apologize for the inconvenience,” the company said in a tweet. “Once there is an ETR and more information it will be updated via the My Fios app and on the website.”
