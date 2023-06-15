Fans of the Broadway musical "Wicked" can volunteer alongside some of the show’s cast at park cleanup events in New York City this summer.

The program – which will take place at select parks during June, July and August – is part of the musical’s celebration of its 20th anniversary on stage.

“To be able to do this volunteerism in our beautiful green spaces with those that are performing on stages – now they’re coming and performing on the stage of life, where people are able to see you,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference in Times Square on Thursday.

"Wicked" opened on Broadway on Oct. 30, 2003 at the Gershwin Theater, and has played 7,557 performances as of June 11, according to the Internet Broadway Database. During its run, the Broadway blockbuster – which briefly shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic – garnered numerous awards, including a Tony for Idina Menzel’s portrayal of Elphaba in 2004.

“Please, come out and volunteer in your park,” said Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “Because, as we know, there’s no place like home.”

The cleanups will take place in Manhattan's Riverside Park on June 22; Queens' Flushing Meadows Corona Park on July 9; and the Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park on Aug. 11. The program is in collaboration with NYC Parks and We ❤️ NYC. Would-be volunteers will have until the day before each cleanup to register online.

During the press conference, "Wicked" cast member Emily Rogers – the current understudy for Elphaba – performed a rendition of “The Wizard and I.”

“We can’t wait to see how you all get involved in helping to clean up our parks this summer,” Rogers said.