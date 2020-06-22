But Rahman and Mattis are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. A grand jury indicted them on seven counts each including use of explosives, arson and arson conspiracy. If convicted of all seven they could each face life in prison. A woman who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at a police car with four officers inside, in a separate attack that night in Brooklyn, was indicted on the same charges. No one was injured in either incident.

A potential life sentence may sound unduly harsh for a crime in which no one was hurt. Especially since Rahman and Mattis have no prior criminal record and had good legal careers. But their alleged target was a vehicle of law enforcement, which makes it a federal case, said Zachary Carter, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District during President Bill Clinton’s administration.

“It is because it is a police car that is operated by a jurisdiction that receives federal funding,” he explained.

Though the Trump Administration has taken a hard line on law and order, Carter said he would expect any US. attorney to take this high profile case. Especially because Rahman and Mattis are lawyers. They knew they were “crossing the line into committing criminal acts, felonious acts as part of a protest,” he said. “That's what elevates this in the level of seriousness and attention.”

But Carter said the government did not have to charge them in a way that could lead to a life sentence. They're each charged with using explosives and with using an explosive device to commit a felony. “I think it is an unusually severe exercise of discretion,” Carter said.

If the case had gone to the Brooklyn District Attorney, the defendants would likely be accused of possession of a weapon and using an explosive device. Michael Cibella, former president of the Kings County Criminal Bar Association, said those charges could carry 25 years in prison. But the defense would have a bigger say in jury selection and more flexibility in plea bargaining.

“In federal court, you’re pleading to the charge and then it’s ultimately up to the judge,” he said.

Last year, the city’s district attorneys prosecuted 32 cases for third-degree arson⁠—the charge Rahman and Mattis may have faced in state court. According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, about half were convicted of misdemeanors and felonies. Only five got jail or prison time.

The federal government argues Rahman and Mattis should be held in jail until trial because the two lower court judges that released them didn’t fully consider their danger to the community. In court papers, Richard Donoghue, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said that by “firebombing” a police car they “risked the safety of others” in the vicinity.

Donoghue also accused them of planning the crime in advance, and of carrying materials in the car to help others throw Molotov cocktails. He argues even home confinement and electronic monitoring⁠—the original condition for release⁠—isn’t sufficient because they “demonstrated a willingness to resort to violence that creates an unacceptable risk to the community.”