New Jerseyites older than 21 are supposed to be able to walk into a dispensary and buy weed starting on February 22nd. At least, that was the deadline set when the state legalized cannabis a year ago.

This opening date is now in doubt. Already up-and-running medical marijuana companies say they are ready to transition to serving recreational buyers as soon as they get the green light from Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration. But state officials say they are worried about whether there will be enough supply to meet the initial demand.

Some aspiring "cannapreneurs" are facing significant challenges to enter the Garden State’s recreational marijuana industry, which could eventually net about $1 billion in annual revenue, according to a report from New Jersey Policy Perspective and New Jersey United for Marijuana Reform. For new companies looking to grow and produce marijuana products, competition for licenses is fierce and just getting underway.

A significant barrier is a lack of business space for newcomers amid tight regulations on where they can physically open. Some towns prohibit cannabis businesses within a certain proximity to schools, parks or child-care centers, for example.

The fledgling operations are duking it out over sparse industrial warehouse space while trying to curry the favor of local governments, many of which have layered their own licensing restrictions on top of those imposed by the state. Much of the industrial space in the state has been eaten up by companies storing goods for online shoppers, such as Amazon and Peloton.

“We’re going to keep pushing to move as fast as we can,” Jeff Brown, executive director of the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission, told NJ.com. “That requires approval and industry readiness, and the readiness is uneven.”

New Jersey’s commitment to “home rule,” or the autonomy granted to local governments, has created some of these wrinkles. More than 70% of the towns in New Jersey have opted to ban cannabis businesses altogether. For comparison, only about 50% of New York municipalities decided not to allow dispensaries and 58% said no to cannabis lounges — but they weren’t given the option to outlaw other types of cannabis operators.