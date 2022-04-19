The morning confusion follows a ruling from a federal district court judge in Florida, overturning the Biden administration’s mask mandate for public transportation recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The national Transportation Security Administration announced it would no longer be enforcing the mandate in public transit hubs on Monday night.

But the orders from New York State’s health department mean masks are still required on transit facilities governed by the state. The conflict comes in spaces like Penn Station which is a hub for trains governed by New York, New Jersey and the federal government.

As commuters filtered through Penn Station Tuesday morning, most were still wearing masks and many said they had no idea the rules had changed, yet again. Some said they were excited about the end of the mask mandate, like commuter Ray Jackson who was waiting for an NJ Transit train.

“I guess it’s a sign of progress, a step in the right direction,” he said. “I’m elated about that.”

Teacher Gloria Pastorino said she planned to keep her mask on while riding public transit indefinitely.

“There’s a pandemic going on,” Pastorino said. “Because omicron is contagious, because we’re not over it because it’s stupid to be in an enclosed space with a bunch of people who are breathing on me.”

One Amtrak worker at Moynihan station said she didn’t know the rules had changed, and then realized the mask signs typically scattered around the lounge were no longer in place.

Several NJ transit workers said they had received no information about any change in policy from their supervisors and signs were still up around the hall saying masks were still required, though an overhead announcement from Amtrak said the rules had changed.

COVID-19 infection rates had been on the rise in recent days after sinking to a low of just over one percent in early March following the omicron surge.

Who has lifted mask requirements:

Amtrak trains and concourses no longer require passengers to wear masks, a spokesperson confirmed.

While New Jersey Transit tweeted on Monday night masking rules were still in effect, by Tuesday morning Governor Phil Murphy announced the rule had been reversed.