For many parents and teachers dealing with New York City schools, the last few weeks have felt like déjà vu.

Back in December, omicron broke COVID-19 records in classrooms. Its offshoot variants are now driving spread among students and teachers, based on both city data and individual reports from school staff. Yet limited action has been taken to contain the new surge.

And during this spring wave, case counts in schools are less reliable than at prior points in the pandemic, leaving parents and teachers in the dark about how much COVID-19 risk their students are actually facing. Increased popularity of rapid at-home tests, delays in reporting those results and a lack of reliable data from other city sources such as wastewater are all contributing to this uncertainty.

“It’s really scary and discouraging to see cases up again,” said Eva Roca, a public health researcher and mother of a kindergarten student in Queens.

In recent weeks, her text threads with other parents have often included reports of new COVID-19 cases — before she sees bulletins from school officials, she said. Sarah Allen, a public school teacher and parent in Brooklyn, similarly said she’s heard about outbreaks all over the city from her colleagues and on Twitter.

Data from the city’s Department of Education (DOE) back up these anecdotal reports.

NYC schools reported nearly 10,000 new cases in the week ending May 15th, double the number of cases reported two weeks earlier. The last time so many school cases were reported in one week was January 2nd, right as the winter omicron surge took off.