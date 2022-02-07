Underneath the Q train, near the intersection of Coney Island and Brighton Beach Avenues, many of the passersby are older and speak in Russian. Last Wednesday, 64-year-old Irina Andreeva was among them, walking alongside her son, Alexander Astafurov, toward one of three COVID-19 testing vans parked side-by-side.

It was the first sunny day in weeks, but Andreeva was feeling under the weather.

“I have a temperature, and I’m shaking,” Andreeva, 64, said in Russian, as her son translated. She said several of her friends had caught the coronavirus in recent weeks as the omicron variant swept over New York City.

Some had more severe cases than others. One unvaccinated friend ended up being hospitalized at Maimonides Medical Center for a couple of weeks, Andreeva said. She felt more secure because she had had two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, but her son, who also lives in the neighborhood, said he now wants them both to get boosters to be on the safe side.

Omicron tore through New York City, with the five boroughs recording 1 million COVID-19 cases since the variant became dominant in mid-December. That’s four times as many cases as the city’s first wave in early 2020. But, as in previous surges, the burden has not been distributed evenly across people from different backgrounds and neighborhoods.

Some at-risk communities are still dealing with much higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths, despite the overall impression of a milder wave. These include people who are older, often fighting against pre-existing diseases. And as local organizations work to make sure these vulnerable groups get their booster shots, they continue to come up against those who don’t want to get vaccinated at all.

One of the city’s omicron hotspots centers on the southern tip of Brooklyn, spread across the neighborhoods of Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, Sheepshead Bay and iconic Coney Island.