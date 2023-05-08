Few places capture the essence of New York City like a bodega. Every New Yorker has their favorite corner store, where they can grab a sandwich in a hurry, pick up a roll of toilet paper or catch up on gossip. Bodegas, alongside barbershops and laundromats, are trusted hubs where people can connect with their communities. But many of these lifelines and the communities they serve were strained by the pandemic. So, WNYC/Gothamist set out to pilot a community survey focused on these essential businesses, starting with bodegas. Our early mission centers on learning about three topics relevant to most New Yorkers this year and how they translate into their daily lives: The price of a bacon, egg and cheese Crime and its influence on mental health Marijuana legalization The mission is complex and ambitious, as convenience stores are as diverse as the 700 languages spoken in the city. So, the project began by looking at neighborhoods hardest hit by COVID since the pandemic revealed how these communities are often overlooked. The first phase settled on surveying stores in the largely Black and Latino working-class neighborhoods of the west and South Bronx through a partnership with the Bodega and Small Business Group. This initial effort is conducted in partnership with NYC-based research institute Knology and aims to run through this spring The project launched in late February at seven stores, and we spoke with six owners, or bodegueros, and approximately 70 customers in both English and Spanish.

Some stores have sit-down counters where customers can enjoy their coffee and sandwiches. Others have a wide selection of groceries and produce, or are primarily convenience stores. Their responses aren’t representative or all-encompassing, but they offer a unique glimpse into the thoughts of the people who live and work in these neighborhoods. The bacon, egg and cheese indicator A bacon, egg and cheese sandwich is as synonymous to New York City as the Big Apple itself. But the once cheap eat, which used to cost between $1.99 and $3.50 for a roll and between $3 and $4.50 for a hero, has almost doubled in price, according to Bronx bodegueros. Now it costs between $4.50 and $6 for a roll and between $6.50 and $7.50 for a hero. Most stores were recently able to lower their prices slightly because egg prices had started to drop after reaching extreme highs in the fall and through winter. Through the bacon, egg and cheese indicator, we’re looking at how inflation is taking a toll on consumers' pockets through big and small purchases. But both bacon and lettuce cost more than they once did. One store owner had started charging a dollar extra for lettuce and tomatoes. Bodegueros’ most-sold items were generally sandwiches and necessities like milk, oil, eggs and rice, although stores that had prepared food or plate lunches said those were their bestsellers. In general, bodegueros said that they were changing prices constantly because their own costs fluctuate from day to day. One store owner said that they couldn’t increase prices on beer no matter how much their costs go up, or they will lose all their business. In terms of specific price increases, three bodegueros mentioned milk as an item whose price had skyrocketed; while three mentioned eggs, although they all said that the price had gone back down a little bit; and two mentioned bacon. Shoppers had a slightly different perspective, and their responses are summarized in these two tables:

How crime is “stealing time” and inspiring more gun ownership Half of the bodegueros said crime had worsened lately, while the other half said it had stayed about the same. Several mentioned seeing a lot about crime on the news and feeling afraid, even if they had no personal experience with crime and thought their immediate neighborhood had not changed. All six shop owners said they worry constantly about being victims of a crime. Store owners and staff had all experienced shoplifting, typically of basic items whose prices had risen dramatically, like detergent and canned goods. As one bodeguero put it, you can't put eggs down your pants. Another said that thieves are "stealing time" because of the amount of energy expended on checking security cameras and hiring employees to monitor customers. Few shoppers said they had a direct experience with crime or calling the police for help, but most agreed that crime was growing. Some customers said their perception that crime is on the rise was mostly driven by news coverage. Most of those who called the police said the NYPD had been unhelpful in addressing the problem at hand.