New Yorkers can still expect to spot groups of white-uniformed sailors fanning across the city for a few more days as the long-awaited return of Fleet Week wraps up.

The annual celebration of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard has returned after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 3,000 sailors and marines arrived in the Parade of Ships on May 25th and will depart on Tuesday.